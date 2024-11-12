Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Declines By 68.8%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 5,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

