Short Interest in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Expands By 225.0%

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sadot Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDOT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235. Sadot Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sadot Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

