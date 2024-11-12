Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Increases By 223.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 223.4% from the October 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,105. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

