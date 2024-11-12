Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Rises By 3,766.7%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 3,766.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.0 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Plus500 stock remained flat at $32.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

About Plus500

Further Reading

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

