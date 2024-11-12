Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Drops By 83.8%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 123,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

