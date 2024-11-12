Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Drops By 83.8%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Up 2.3 %
Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 123,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.65.
About Piraeus Financial
