Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Increases By 2,500.0%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF remained flat at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
