Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Decreases By 99.6%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loomis AB has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $731.87 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

