Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rises By 2,187.5%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 2,187.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 259,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,526. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.