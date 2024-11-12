Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rises By 2,187.5%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 2,187.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 259,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,526. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.