Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Grows By 3,042.9%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 3,042.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,738. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.47.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0999 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

