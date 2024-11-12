Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 296.8%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 296.8% from the October 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,011.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF remained flat at $25.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. Azimut has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
