Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 296.8%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 296.8% from the October 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,011.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF remained flat at $25.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. Azimut has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.