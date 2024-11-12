Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 95.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

