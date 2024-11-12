Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 95.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
