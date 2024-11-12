Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Declines By 75.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of AMDLY remained flat at $42.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.30. Amada has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $48.97.
Amada Company Profile
