Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Declines By 75.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of AMDLY remained flat at $42.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.30. Amada has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

