Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Grows By 900.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Air T Trading Down 0.3 %

Air T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

