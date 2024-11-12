Sharon R. Barner Sells 162 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CMI traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $355.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.90 and a 200-day moving average of $299.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.91 and a twelve month high of $370.21.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
