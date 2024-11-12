SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SentinelOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SentinelOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,268.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $8,415,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

S opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

