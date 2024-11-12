Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 2.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.91% of SEA worth $3,730,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SEA by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,471 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 7,589.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.46 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

