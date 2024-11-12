Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

Shares of FTNT opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

