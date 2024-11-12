SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on December 12th

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 27th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Get Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.