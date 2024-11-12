Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.