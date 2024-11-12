Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 56,413 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 139.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

