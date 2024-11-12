Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

