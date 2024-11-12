Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,456,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 39.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.76 and a 1-year high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

