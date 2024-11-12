Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,182,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,939,000 after acquiring an additional 688,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $343.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

