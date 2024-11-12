Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,178 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 1.02% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 197,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

BATS FYLD opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

