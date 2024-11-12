SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,019. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,062 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 591.63% of SaverOne 2014 worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

