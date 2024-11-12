Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$34.00 price objective on Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo Dividend Announcement

TSE SAP opened at C$26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.08. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,450.00. 40.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.