Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 3.8 %

SANA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,145. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Stories

