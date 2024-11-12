Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 807,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $243,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,050,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.94. 1,324,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $211.76 and a one year high of $348.86. The company has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.