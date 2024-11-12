Sagar Lonial Sells 5,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,491,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -317.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,371 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

