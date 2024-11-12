Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned about 0.06% of Safety Insurance Group worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.99 and a one year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,729.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

