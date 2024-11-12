Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 30,293 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $358,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,465,040.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,313 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $75,061.57.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 107,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 79,952 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

