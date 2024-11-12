Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

In related news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 42.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

