Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.52.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$82,559.64. In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 161,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$648,225.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$82,559.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,850 shares of company stock worth $3,265,078.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.