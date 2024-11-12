Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 929,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

