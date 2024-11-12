Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$90.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

TSE:MRU traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,846. The company has a market cap of C$19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$84.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35. Metro had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

