Roth Capital Predicts Silvercorp Metals FY2025 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $846.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 153.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,110,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399,851 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth $17,619,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,366,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.