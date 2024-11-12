Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Position Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Rocky Brands worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

RCKY opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.22). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

