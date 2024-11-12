Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Trading Up 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Nevro has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 168,573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3,446.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 154.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 216,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.