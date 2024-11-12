Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

