RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.94 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.06). RM shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 32,085 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.50. The stock has a market cap of £65.78 million, a PE ratio of -136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.00.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

