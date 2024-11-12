Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

