Reviewing Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Navigator 14.48% 7.40% 4.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Navigator”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $413.10 million 1.82 $145.25 million $3.63 6.42 Navigator $550.74 million 2.06 $82.25 million $1.13 13.71

Analyst Recommendations

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navigator. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navigator 0 0 5 0 3.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.84%. Navigator has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Navigator.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navigator pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

