Research Analysts Set Expectations for EHC FY2024 Earnings

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EHC opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 198,701 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,288,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 158,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.