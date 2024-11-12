Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of REPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 97,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,698. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $836.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

