Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $281.57 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $193.73 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.24.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.