Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.49. 563,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $171.67 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

