Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 443,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,084 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

