Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock opened at $176.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.48. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.