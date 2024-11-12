Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Biomea Fusion was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Biomea Fusion had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Biomea Fusion was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Biomea Fusion was upgraded by analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/26/2024 – Biomea Fusion was upgraded by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,032. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,900. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 147.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

