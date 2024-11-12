RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RCMT opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 466.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

